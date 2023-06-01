Karen Bardlsey, ex-England goalkeeper and BBC Sport columnist

You cannot discuss David de Gea at the moment without considering his future - he is out of contract in the summer - and I think it's clear if he is to stay, he will need to evolve very quickly.

If United are going to progress, it feels obvious they need someone calm and decisive in goal, with unshakeable confidence and, for me, De Gea is not yet that person.

He's been an amazing servant to the club but put yourself in Ten Hag's shoes. While United's squad planning has been a mess for a few seasons due to their transient managerial situation, they now have someone in charge who has a clear identity in mind for his team, but does not have the players he needs to implement it yet, including a goalkeeper.

I hate to take the human element out of the equation but, from a purely financial standpoint, it also makes sense to look for a new number one based on his age.

De Gea is 33 in November - and United are unlikely to get much more out of him.

That does not necessarily mean De Gea will leave. He could take a massive pay cut and agree his role is going to change to that of a back-up as he enters what is probably going to be the twilight of his career.

If he does move on, he will have no problems finding a new team but it will have to be the right fit for him to be successful and I cannot see it being a top club in the Premier League. Everyone is trying to play out from the back now and they all want a ball-playing keeper.

Before that gets sorted, De Gea could still be the hero again at Wembley this weekend, as he has been so many times for United in the past.

But a lot will have to go in his favour and I hope for his sake he doesn't make a mistake that costs United the match.

