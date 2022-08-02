Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Darwin Nunez is going to score an absolute hatful for Liverpool and his cameo that sealed the Reds' Community Shield victory over Manchester City proves it.

Liverpool only passed the ball to the Uruguayan powerhouse seven times, but from those touches he managed to win a penalty, force a brilliant save from Ederson and score the game's clincher, cueing wild celebrations rarely witnessed in the season's curtain-raiser.

In the first half, Roberto Firmino played his usual false-nine role, but when Nunez replaced him, Liverpool went more direct and used the crossing ability of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah on the right.

By playing further forward, Nunez allows one of Liverpool's midfielders to push up and play between the lines, in the space previously filled by Firmino or Sadio Mane. The way he stretches the pitch benefits Thiago, Naby Keita and even Alexander-Arnold, who's regularly popping up in midfield nowadays.

Including friendlies, Nunez has five goals for Liverpool and he's yet to play a full 90 minutes. Jurgen Klopp might go safe and select Firmino next weekend away to Fulham but fans are desperate to see the potential superstar given his first competitive start.