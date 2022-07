On this day in 2018, Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma on a six-year deal.

The move saw the Brazilian become the world's most expensive goalkeeper, only to be surpassed by Kepa Arrizabalaga when he joined Chelsea a month later.

Alisson has made 183 appearances under Jurgen Klopp, keeping 86 clean sheets - and he's even scored once, the incredible injury-time winner against West Brom.