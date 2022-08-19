Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had a tough time of it against Crystal Palace on Monday, struggling to get into his home debut before being sent off for headbutting defender Joachim Anderson.

Nunez, who scored on his debut on opening day in a 2-2 draw at Fulham, will now miss the next three games.

If he needs any advice on how to overcome self-imposed adversity and triumph at Anfield, he need only turn to fellow Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who made his share of mistakes while at the club but also bounced back to score plenty of goals for the club - 82 of them in total in 133 games.

Suarez offered the advice to Nunez above in a recent interview with Telemundo.