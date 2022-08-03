Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

Bournemouth v Aston Villa - 4 Premier League games - Bournemouth, 3 wins, 6 goals, 0 clean sheets; Aston Vila, 1 win, 4 goals and 1 clean sheet

  • Bournemouth’s first-ever Premier League game in August 2015 was a 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa, but they have won all three league games against them since.

  • Aston Villa have won just once on the five previous occasions they’ve kicked off a Premier League campaign against a promoted side (D1 L3).

  • Dominic Solanke has been involved in 20 goals in his past 22 home league games for Bournemouth, scoring 17 and assisting a further three. Solanke was the highest-scoring English player in the top four tiers of English football last season (29).

  • Philippe Coutinho has been involved in three goals in his past two Premier League appearances against Bournemouth (2 goals, 1 assist).