James Jones, We Are West Ham

The new Premier League season is just days away but there remains a somewhat pessimistic feeling among the fanbase as we head into the curtain-raiser against champions Manchester City.

It is widely accepted that our failure to secure another top-six finish, and at the very least reach the final of the Europa League, was due to David Moyes’ decision not to strengthen the squad in January.

We played 56 games last season and five players made more than 50 appearances, so it’s no wonder we ran out of steam come May.

This summer was the perfect chance to ensure those issues weren’t repeated in 2022-23 and, while there are still four weeks of the transfer window to go, concerns about squad depth remain.

The one bonus is the arrival of Gianluca Scamacca up front, but our new centre-back Nayef Aguerd is injured and we still don’t have strong enough cover at left-back.

If we’re to enjoy similar success this term, we ideally need four new players before the window closes because, as we head into Sunday’s opener, the squad is in a very similar state to how it was last season.

