Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Team news

Bournemouth will be without new signings Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks, who have respective thigh and calf injuries.

Midfielder Marcus Tavernier could make his debut after signing for £10m from Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Aston Villa have a fully fit squad, with Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings recovering from their injury niggles.

Calum Chambers is also available again after missing last weekend's friendly against Stade Rennais with illness.

