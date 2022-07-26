Brentford continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 win over Brighton at Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls enjoyed the better of the first half, having a goal ruled out for offside after Matt Clarke tapped in from a Julio Enciso free-kick.

Neal Maupay also hit the post, while Shandon Baptiste had his shot saved by Jason Steele in what was Brentford's best chance of the first half.

The breakthrough came with 12 minutes to play when substitute goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen's clearance was intercepted, allowing Halil Dervisoglu to square for Ivan Toney to tap home from close range.

Brentford will wrap up their pre-season against Real Betis on Saturday, while Brighton are set to host Espanyol.