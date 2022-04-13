Halkett savours Hearts' cup experience

Hearts defender Craig Halkett hopes his side can draw on the experiences of the Scottish Cup winners in their ranks when they take on rivals Hibernian for a place in the final on Saturday.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon, boss Robbie Neilson and club ambassador Gary Locke have been part of cup-winning Hearts squads.

"You hear about the cup wins when you sign for the club," said Halkett.

"There are obviously a lot of Hearts fans that work within the club and some that are still playing.

"When you hear their stories it's great, and it's something you want to be a part of. You want to have those stories for yourself to talk about in the future, and that's something we can work towards by winning on Saturday.

"It's massive having those guys around the club. You speak to them one-on-one or in groups and they talk about their cup wins and previous experiences they've had playing for the club."