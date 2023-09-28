Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his team have taken a “really big mental step forward” in recent weeks after a tumultuous start to his second spell in charge.

Nine new signings arrived in the summer while key players Aaron Mooy, Jota and Carl Starfelt departed and uncertainty surrounded the future of the likes of Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley.

Against that backdrop Celtic made a rocky start, exiting the League Cup at Kilmarnock and drawing at home to St Johnstone, but have now won three league games in a row without conceding, a run sparked by the derby win at Ibrox.

There were also encouraging signs in Celtic’s Champions League performance at Feyenoord where they ended with nine men and kept the score down to 2-0.

"Over the course of the summer and probably early part of the season, and with the transfer window, there was probably a feeling of a little bit of instability,” said Rodgers.

“Are players going to be here or not? New manager coming, what is he asking us to do? But now I think the team have taken a really big mental step forward and you see that in how they are performing - the determination, the intensity, the quality is starting to move forward to the levels I want it to get to. That's always the beginning of a really good team.

"I am really happy with the progress we are making day on day but we have to keep working very hard.

"My priority in my career has always been about the quality of our football, and that's quality of football to win games. We are starting to see that now."