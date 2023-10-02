Davis will 'use learnings from Walter Smith' says Thomson

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson says ex-teammate Steven Davis will adapt to his role as the club’s interim manager “like a duck to water”.

Davis, capped 140 times by Northern Ireland, had two stints at Ibrox as a player and will take temporary charge following Michael Beale’s sacking.

“Steven Davis is a top man and he’s held in the highest esteem by the fans,” Thomson told BBC Radio Scotland.

“He’s a hall of famer and conducted himself with the ultimate class that the Rangers badge deserves.”

Thomson won two league titles, two League Cups and a Scottish Cup during his time at Rangers from 2007-2010, and his spell overlapped that of Davis’.

Both Davis and Thomson started the Uefa Cup final loss to Zenit St Petersburg in 2008.

“We were both lucky to work under Walter Smith who was the best of the best really,” said Thomson.

“So as an individual you get to learn these wee traits and get an insight into what the club means and the way you should conduct yourself when you represent it. When it comes to that, Davis will be like a duck to water.

“He’s a calm character; he’s a thinker and very articulate. I’m pretty sure he’ll be disappointed to see Michael and his staff move on because he’s got a heart like us all.

“It’s quite difficult when you’ve been a teammate and you’re so highly respected by the players to then go and ruffle a few feathers. He’ll need to get a reaction and I’m pretty sure the players will be desperate to play for him and put the wrongs right.”