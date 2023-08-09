Johnson on McKirdy operation, Luzern threat, and improving defensively
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Europa Conference League tie against Luzern on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Forward Harry McKirdy is recovering well from a heart operation. "It’s difficult to pinpoint (a return time), but this is not something that will affect Harry negatively moving forward and I think that’s a brilliant thing".
Lessons to be learned from defeat on Sunday, and stressed the need for "defensive discipline", but insists there is "no crisis".
Johnson keen to stress things working well in attack and believes there are goals in this Hibs team.
Believes Luzern will be toughest opponents so far this season - "they are very aggressive when they decide to press and at that point are very dangerous on the counter attack".
Said they always owe the fans and said "we are desperate to achieve for them".
Dylan Vente's work permit has gone through and he is in the squad.