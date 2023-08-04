Anass Zaroury feels signing a five-year contract extension with Burnley is "a really positive" move.

Zaroury, 22, said: "First of all, I would like to say that since I came here, I got confidence from everyone at the club and it directly felt like home. Now to extend my contract is really positive and I’m just really pleased."

The Morocco international arrived at Turf Moor last summer and played a key role in Burnley's promotion to the top flight, scoring 11 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

"Last season was the best season so far for me, for all of us here," he added. "It’s a great group of players, staff and we all work together to succeed.

"I’m really excited for this season ahead; every game is massive for us. I’ve really missed the fans at Turf Moor and I will see them all in one week."