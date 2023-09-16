Full-time: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace

Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey scored in stoppage time as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Crystal Palace.

Substitute Jhon Duran equalised for Villa in the 87th minute after Odsonne Edouard had put Palace ahead two minutes into the second half.

But Villa then completed the turnaround during more than a quarter of an hour of added time.

Luiz converted from the penalty spot after a lengthy video assistant referee review when Ollie Watkins was brought down by Chris Richards, and Bailey turned in from close range as Palace threw bodies forward in pursuit of an equaliser of their own.

Palace were without manager Roy Hodgson in the dugout because of illness, with assistant Paddy McCarthy taking charge.

The win moved Villa up to seventh, two points ahead of eighth-placed Palace, who were denied a first triumph at Villa Park since 2013.

