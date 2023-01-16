Captain James Ward-Prowse says Southampton's recent results are a turning point for boss Nathan Jones.

After only one win in his first five games, Saints have won their past three under Jones, beating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Everton in the Premier League.

"A fantastic week for us," Ward-Prowse told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"At the start of it, if you said that we could progress in the FA Cup, get into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and rebuild our Premier League form, we’d have taken it.

"Having beaten a very good City side and the way we performed in midweek, we didn’t want to come here [Goodison Park] and turn up thinking we were something brilliant, because we are still striving and working towards something.

"To come here with the right mentality and show that spirit in the second half embodies what the manager wants us to be - a high energy, aggressive team.

"Everybody is delighted for him. He came in and took over a very low confidence side that were a little bit lost in terms of identity. He has come in and brought us all together and given us a real energy. I’m really pleased for him.

"It’s been a difficult time at the start, but this week has been a real turning point."

Hear more from 10'00 on BBC Sounds