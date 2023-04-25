Wolves v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Wolves have lost four of their past seven home league games against Crystal Palace (W3), as many as they had in their previous 22 against them at Molineux (W12 D6).
Crystal Palace have won 10 points from their four Premier League games since Roy Hodgson returned as manager - more than they had in their previous 15 (eight – W1 D5 L9). They're looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since April 2022.
Wolves have won five of their past seven home league games - as many as in their previous 18 (D3 L10). Only once before, in November 2021, have they won three in a row at Molineux in the competition.