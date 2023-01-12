Gilmour returns from loan after ankle surgery

St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour's season-long loan at Cove Rangers has been cut short after he underwent ankle surgery.

The 23-year-old made 16 appearances for the Championship club, but has now returned to McDiarmid Park to begin his rehab.

“It’s been a difficult time since I picked up the injury at the end of December, especially as I was enjoying my football," said Gilmour.

“I need to keep my head up and begin the hard work of getting back fit and playing football. I have a great medical team around me to help me get back to where I want to be and doing what I love."