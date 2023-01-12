If Leeds complete a club-record deal for Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter this window, they will be getting a "really, really good player", says Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a £30m switch to Elland Road and has 11 goals in 57 appearances for the German outfit.

Signing a striker in this window has been paramount for Leeds given Patrick Bamford's recent injury record and Edwards believes Rutter would tick all the boxes.

"I think Leeds will be delighted and this deal is edging closer," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Leeds have been light up front.

"Rutter is quick, skilful, versatile and is a bit of a jack-in-the-box. He can play out wide or through the middle.

"At the same time, £30m is a lot of money for someone his age and Hoffenheim will be delighted because they signed him for £500k only two years ago."

