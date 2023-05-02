Everton fan Peter McPartland from The Blue Room podcast says the club's fanbase still believe in their fight against relegation.

The Toffees drew 2-2 at fellow strugglers Leicester on Monday and reflecting on the game this morning, McPartland told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Slight relief given the penalty miss and how the game went. Very disappointed to give away the 1-0 lead but Leicester are fighting for their lives like we are so overall in the end a point keeps us in it. We are still in with a chance and that’s all we can hope for."

He praised Jordan Pickford for his penalty save against the Foxes and said he is one Everton player who will finish the season with dignity.

He said: "It was a fantastic bit of gamesmanship from Pickford, he seemed to go to his right hand side and gave Maddison the eyes and then stood his ground. He’s done his research and fair play to him.

"It was one of those heart-in-mouth moments for Evertonians but that’s what Jordan Pickford does. He’s got his critics which for me is unwarranted. If anyone can hold their head up high this season Jordan Pickford is one of them."

On how he rates Everton's survival chances, he added: "It’s difficult but we have given ourselves a chance. The players last night showed fight and a lot of fight and that’s what we’ve been asking for.

"We had a massive banner for the Newcastle game that said 'fight for us'. Unfortunately that game didn’t go to plan but last night certainly did.

"You would hope these players haven’t given up the fight now because us supporters certainly haven’t. We’ll be fighting now until the last kick against Bournemouth on the last day of the season.

"If we can get through the next three fixtures with a chance, in that last game anything can happen. We’ve got four fixtures to fight for the survival of our football club. Because of the financial situation we find ourselves in, it’s imperative we stay in the Premier League."