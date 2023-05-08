Celtic's title defence by numbers

95 – Celtic’s points total so far with four games remaining. Winning all of those matches will see them beat the record Scottish top-flight total of 106 points set by Brendan Rodgers’ ‘Invincibles’ six years ago.

105 – The Hoops took their goal tally to 13 more than their final total for last season and only one less than Rodgers’ side managed. Ange Postecoglou’s team could now emulate the Lisbon Lions’ campaign, which saw Jock Stein’s men hit 111 league goals while winning the European Cup. Celtic’s club-record league tally is 116 during the 1915-16 season but the Scottish top-flight high of 132 achieved by Hearts in 1958 looks very safe.

24 – Kyogo Furuhashi added another goal to his tally and hit the 30-mark in all competitions. The Japanese striker is currently three ahead of Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and Motherwell talisman Kevin van Veen in the race for the Premiership top goalscorer crown.

27 – Celtic have racked up a long unbeaten league run stretching back to their defeat by St Mirren in September. They are 34 domestic matches unbeaten in total.

11 – Matt O’Riley tops the Premiership assists chart with Aaron Mooy and Jota one behind in an all-Celtic top three.

29 – The number of players to feature in Celtic’s Premiership campaign so far. Joe Hart has started all 34 games while O’Riley is the only outfield player to have featured in every match.