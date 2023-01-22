Livingston will host either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Queen's Park in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The tie will be played on, or around, the weekend of February 11/12.

Fifth-round draw: Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell, Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park, Dundee United v Kilmarnock , Hamilton Academical v Hearts, Celtic v St Mirren , Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United, Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk , Rangers v Partick Thistle