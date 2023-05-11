Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have agreed to subsidise part of the cost of coach travel to the FA Cup final.

The game against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, 3 June creates an issue for fans as a train strike has been called for the same day.

United are monitoring the situation but the club are laying on coaches at what they feel is a subsidised cost of £50 per adult and £40 for under-16s.

The FA has also confirmed it will also be running its own coach operation, which will cost £60.

United feel there is now enough coach provision in place to cope with the expected demand.