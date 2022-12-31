Analysis: Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Mike Henson, BBC Sport

Manager Nathan Jones cut a dejected figure as he picked over the bones of a fifth straight Premier League defeat for Southampton. The performance in defeat to Fulham was an improvement on meek Boxing Day surrender against Brighton. But, once again, defensive frailities and some wayward finishing undermined their efforts.

Jones suggested the transfer market might be the means of jump-starting his flat-lining Saints. It is unlikely any new arrivals will be in place for a meeting with Nottingham Forest on 4 January that could have seismic consequences for the losers.

