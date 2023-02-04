Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston are having such a good season. Martindale has assembled a very strong squad with such limited resources and has a side full of competition, desire and ability.

On this form, they will be odds on for a top-six finish and possibly much more. They lie seven points behind Hearts in third, but do have a game in hand over the Jambos. A European tour is starting to become a real possibility for Livi.

They have so much going for them but that word ‘ability’ is often overlooked. The quality of finishing for the second and third was outstanding not to mention their general play.