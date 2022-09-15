Louis Moult is poised for a second Motherwell debut against Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday.

The 30-year-old striker, who played for the North Lanarkshire club between 2015 and 2018, returned on loan from Burton Albion earlier this month.

He missed a goalless draw with Dundee United, while last weekend’s fixtures were cancelled due to the death of the Queen.

Moult, who made five appearances as a substitute for Burton earlier this season, has had a reserve outing versus Queen’s Park to build up his match sharpness.

"He should be involved at some point hopefully at the weekend," said manager Steven Hammell. "He is keen and ready to go.

"He could have potentially played a part against Dundee United but it just came too quick for him. It is probably a game he was watching from the stand and thought ‘I could have scored’ but hindsight is great.

"He has had a good couple of weeks training. Louis is in a good place."