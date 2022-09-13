Liverpool have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), losing 1-0 to Marseille in 2007-08 in the Champions League and 3-2 to Udinese in the 2012-13 Europa League.

Ajax are looking for their first win over Liverpool since December 1966, when they beat them 5-1 in the European Cup. However, the Amsterdam side are winless in their past five Champions League games against English opponents (D1 L4).