New Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez says he wants to "compete for the biggest trophies" after his switch to Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder was signed was signed for a new British record transfer fee of £107m from Portuguese side Benfica.

Chelsea had tried to agree the deal earlier in the window but it initially fell through and the club were accused of being "disrespectful" in their pursuit of the player.

After his deadline-day move, the Argentinian World Cup winner said: "I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project.

"I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies.

"I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my team-mates on and off the pitch."

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, who has spent more than half a billion pounds since his takeover of the club, said of his new signing: "In Enzo we are signing a World Cup-winner and one of the brightest talents in global football.

"We are excited to add him to Graham’s squad and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward.

"Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels so we’re looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue."