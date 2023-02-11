BBC Scotland football pundit Steven Thompson has been giving his opinion on Steven Hammell's sacking by Motherwell to our Scottish Football Podcast.

“He won’t have enjoyed the last couple of months, given what the club means to him," said Thompson.

"He’ll have been well aware that the results weren’t good enough. You kept waiting for it to turn for Motherwell but it never did and at some point something has to give because of the financial implications of relegation. It’s too big a risk.

"It’s really disappointing for Stevie and a really tough introduction to management for him. Hopefully he won’t be out the game too long.

"For Motherwell it is two managers sacked in seven months. It is a club desperately in need of stability. I’m sure Stuart [Kettlewell] will do a good job in the interim but they need to get the new manager in place and it needs to be the right manager. The players need a massive lift in confidence. You get into a real rut. That needs to be the first thing that changes."