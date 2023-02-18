Livingston 0-3 Rangers: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I was really delighted throughout because they didn't really get up our end and cause any dramas for us.

"I was expecting a tough day and that's about as well as it could have gone for us. Three-nil and a clean sheet and no more injuries is a positive and it was nice to see Kemar Roofe come off the bench and score as well.

"These are difficult surfaces to play on and we dealt with what Livingston threw at us quite well.

"We defended strongly and always looked a threat up the other end. I was really happy with the performance."

Asked if Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Malik Tillman will be available for next week's League Cup final, Beale said he wasn't sure yet.