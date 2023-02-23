Your Brighton cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Peter Ward got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Adam: My cult hero - Jimmy Case. Arrived with a European Cup medal then took us to the FA Cup final. Stayed forever and returned to manage us. Nod to Leon Balogun for coming off the bench to score a winner against Palace with his first kick.

Steve: Steve Foster will always be my cult hero for the Albion. No one carried off a headband like him.

Tiger: John Byrne for me, a rare ray of sunshine at a rough time supporting the Albion. He also became a mate after he finished playing….Top guy!

Peter: Fred Binney. Always looked like he'd come out of the pub at Saturday lunchtime for the 3pm game... but he could score!