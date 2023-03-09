Dyche on summer recruitment, Gray, Frank and Toney
- Published
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford at Goodison Park.
Here are the key lines from the Everton manager:
Dyche says striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to training on the grass and there are "positive signs" but the club need to make sure "he feels right" to return.
After Moise Kean was sold to Juventus, Dyche says "every situation needs to be looked at" not just the the club's striking options.
Dyche was asked if the Brentford game is a 'must win' and he said "every" match is, including pre-season ones where players can get into the "winning mode".
He also said he has previously spent time with Bees boss Thomas Frank and "likes" what he has done at the club, adding every top-flight team is "there for a reason".
Dyche says he "doesn't know the exact protocols" around Ivan Toney admitting breaking FA betting rules. "That is up to the powers that be and for them to decide what they need to do."
Demarai Gray "did well" up front in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest and "showed what he can do". Dyche said he has "enjoyed the player's open mindedness" to the role.
Dyche commented on the progress the side have made under him. He said: "I see something real happening, a team working effectively and better ways of being in the attacking third. We are beginning to look more effective in different ways."