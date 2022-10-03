'City have become an incredibly well-run club'
- Published
Blackpool manager Michael Appleton was impressed by Pep Guardiola's continued insistence on perfection after Manchester City ruthlessly beat neighbours Manchester United on Sunday.
Guardiola repeated his pattern of calling on his players to "improve" despite a victory that underlined the gulf in class between the local rivals.
"He makes players very clear what's expected in all areas of his team," Appleton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"And he's diligent with it. He doesn't care if players get frustrated with doing the same thing over and over again. He won't finish till he gets exactly what he wants.
"If you have that discipline working with top players, you see what they are producing."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards echoed his praise and swatted away any suggestions that City's success was simply down to money spent.
"City have become an incredibly well-run football club - look at how much they recoup in sales," he said. "United, however, have not."