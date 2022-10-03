B﻿lackpool manager Michael Appleton was impressed by Pep Guardiola's continued insistence on perfection after Manchester City ruthlessly beat neighbours Manchester United on Sunday.

G﻿uardiola repeated his pattern of calling on his players to "improve" despite a victory that underlined the gulf in class between the local rivals.

"﻿He makes players very clear what's expected in all areas of his team," Appleton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"And he's diligent with it. ﻿He doesn't care if players get frustrated with doing the same thing over and over again. He won't finish till he gets exactly what he wants.

"﻿If you have that discipline working with top players, you see what they are producing."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards echoed his praise and swatted away any suggestions that City's success was simply down to money spent.

"﻿City have become an incredibly well-run football club - look at how much they recoup in sales," he said. "United, however, have not."

