Mackay on training process, confidence and 'fantastic' fans
- Published
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before his side face Dundee United on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says his side “got stronger and stronger” in their 2-0 win against Livingston and the team were looking “incredibly confident at the end” which gives them a real boost going to Tannadice this weekend.
Having a process in training is key at this stage of the season, as it helps the players get into the zone and avoid distractions. Added that the players need to be “the best versions of themselves” going into every game.
Thanks the County fans for travelling to support them all around the country. “They have been fantastic and they really do make a difference.”
Says “it’s a game that both teams are wanting to win” with both battling to avoid relegation.
The squad that beat Livingston is fit; no new injury concerns.