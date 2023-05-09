West Ham are resigned to losing 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice this summer if they receive an appropriate offer. (Mail), external

However, the Hammers are not interested in a player being used as part of any offer for Rice and want their £100m valuation met if they are to let the 24-year-old leave in the summer. (Football Insider), external

Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, is an option for the Hammers as they see the ex-Arsenal player as a potential replacement for captain Rice. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Hammers, Aston Villa and Leeds United have all been linked with Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 26, who used to play for Fulham and Celtic. (Birmingham Mail), external

Finally, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham are among a number of clubs - including some from France and Spain - interested in 28-year-old Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who will be out of contract this summer. (Teamtalk), external

