Luton fans

Steven: Excellent performance from the Hatters today. No costly mistakes and much the better team. We just need to get that ball in the net. Improving all the time.

Graham: We did enough regarding possession and chances. With the dominance we had in the first half, we should have been ahead at half-time. On a positive note, it's our first point of the season in the Premier League. If we continue to make chances like we did today, some teams are going to definitely get a good beating.

Muaz: I think we are getting better and better. A couple of missed opportunities but that's to be expected from us. I'm glad we got our first point of the season. Soon we will become better and go big against the big teams. People like Garth Crooks and Chris Sutton doubt us, but I don't doubt you. So, let's go Hatters!

Chris: Pretty much controlled the match but needed a bit more creativity and movement in the final third, also some better crosses. We're getting there, Ogbene was excellent on his first start.

Wolves fans

Stefan: Dire, absolutely dire. Two pub teams battling out a draw, which on the day was a fair result. One moment of genius from the only quality player out there today was cancelled out by a penalty, which was at best unfair. VAR again stopping Wolves obtaining points. Championship next year is a distinct possibility.

Sarah: We have no discipline, giving away penalties and picking up cards all the time, this needs to change! Where's our winning spirit and the drive to go for goal and earn the win? Carry on at this rate, we'll be in a relegation battle for sure or, worst case scenario, relegated.

Mark: No point blaming VAR for this one. Luton wanted it more, plain and simple. It's not the first time petulance has let us down either. If we don’t improve our discipline, we’ll be back at Kenilworth next season in the Championship.

Barbara: Terrible performance! Couldn't keep possession. If we struggled against a bottom-of-the-table team today, I'm really not looking forward to Man City next week. Neto did really well but I can't see us hanging onto him.