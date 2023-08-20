Analysis: Aston Villa 4-0 Everton

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Villa Park

Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of last season and the early signs suggest this could be another season of struggle for the Toffees.

They have lost both their opening games without scoring to sink to the bottom of the table.

Beaten by Fulham in their first game having missed numerous chances, Everton were demolished by Villa who took full advantage of defensive lapses on a scorching day in the Midlands.

Stricken striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fit to start but lasted only 36 minutes as he came off with a facial injury sustained earlier in the game during a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Arnaut Danjuma looked lively after coming on for Calvert-Lewin, but missed a golden chance on the stroke of half-time when his low shot was kept out by Martinez, the best opportunity the visitors managed to fashion.

Up next for Everton is a huge match next Saturday against fellow winless side Wolves, who have also lost both of their games so far.