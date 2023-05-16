Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media in a packed news conference room before Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Here are the key lines:

In terms of team news, Guardiola said every is fully fit apart from defender Nathan Ake.

When asked if the game will define Manchester City's legacy, Guardiola replied: "Our legacy is already exceptional. We are not stupid to know how important it [the match] is for the competition, the rivals."

On if there's been a change in tone from the club to target to Champions League: "When I signed seven years ago they didn't tell me to win the Champions League. We've won all the trophies except this one. Of course we want it."

He added: "It's a dream come true to be here. Nobody guarantees that we'll be there tomorrow [meaning next season]."

On what City need to improve on, Guardiola said "I can't tell you here", before joking: Don't think I'm going to do anything special. It's nothing different than we have done in the past."

Guardiola is known for not liking end-to-end 'basketball-style games. However, last year's semi-final first leg at Etihad Stadium finished 4-3 to City and the Spaniard said: "How we'd like to have the game we had last season."

