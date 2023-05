A desperate defeat at home to Brighton may have all-but-ended Arsenal's slim title hopes but the vast majority of BBC Sport readers are full of praise for their season.

At the time of writing (16:00), only 19% grade their season as neutral or as negative with a whopping 81% assessing it through a positive lens.

Forty five per cent of respondents credit Arsenal for surpassing expectations with another 27% going further to praise a huge achievement.

Have your say in our reaction slider here