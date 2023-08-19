Celtic return 'only avenue' for Tierney - gossip

A return to Celtic could be the only avenue open for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney as his options dwindle, although the Premiership champions lack the financial clout to buy the 26-year-old back from Arsenal. (Football Insider)

Celtic are not interested in pursuing Ryan Fraser despite Newcastle United offering a deal for the Scotland forward, while a bid for Daniel Podence is also a nonstarter due to Wolves winger's wage demands. (Daily Record)

TV pundit Chris Sutton urges his former club Celtic to get busy in the transfer market, saying the squad is "at least three short". (Daily Record)

Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's new £115m signing, was a £1m transfer recommendation to Celtic in 2020. (Daily Mail, print edition)

