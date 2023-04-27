Arsenal 'won't give up' with five games to go - Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal still believe they can win the Premier League title despite Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City.

It is now out of the Gunners' hands as Pep Guardiola's side look favourites to win a third successive title, but Ramsdale insisted "stranger things have happened" and is not throwing the towel in.

"We're going to be disappointed now but we haven't played nine months of Premier League football, and played the way we wanted to play, to give up with five games to go," he said.

"If anything is going to happen in football, it is in this league. It might not - but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

"You see how tight it is at the bottom, you see how tight it is at the top, so we are going to be pushing every game - with five games left we need to win five games - and we will see how that ends at the end of the season.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We'll get over it and the manager will do what the manager does: dissect it, tell us and we will do everything we can."

Ramsdale was outstanding at Etihad Stadium and almost won his personal duel with Man City goal machine Erling Haaland, only to concede to the Premier League's top scorer in the final minute of stoppage time.

"I'm devastated I got to 94 minutes and 50 seconds," he said. "It was probably the goal I am most annoyed about, which I should save.

"But it was a good battle and hopefully I can have these battles with other players as well."