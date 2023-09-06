France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is reportedly open to the idea of joining Liverpool next summer as he looks for a 2024 departure from Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required), external

The Reds were willing to swap Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for Portugal winger Joao Felix this summer, but the 23-year-old snubbed Liverpool to force through a loan move to Barcelona from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 23, turned down a £25m move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool and joined Napoli instead because he will get more game time at the Serie A champions. (Tipsbladet - in Danish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column