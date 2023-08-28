Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell hailed West Ham United's performance in their win over the Seagulls as "superb" on Football Daily: "It was magnificent. From the starting XI through to the substitutes, David Moyes will be so proud of his team. These days you get more satisfaction out of results like this, rather than going and winning 3-0 or 4-0 where you're just carving teams open and it all comes from the attacking front.

"Their defensive display was superb. They bought into it, they had their method, they carried it out diligently, they had leaders on the pitch. They were just outstanding and clinical as well in that counter-attack.

"The second goal was what killed the game off. The class, the balls that were going in direct, but it was the players that had the willingness to get into the box, to stretch the pitch, and then it was a question of can you keep your composure?

"It's all turned around. There were a lot of eyebrows raised, a lot of questions about why the money hadn't been spent so far, but they waited and bided their time to make sure they got the players at the right price. They got the right players, more than anything, the ones that are going to come in and get on that pitch and put in a performance like that."

Listen to the full episode of Football Daily here

