Newcastle United's owners are interested in Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 31, as they look to make a 'marquee' signing this summer. (90min, external)

French forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with leaving Newcastle United but the Tyneside club are not looking to sell the 26-year-old, although that stance could be tested with any bid above £40m. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Newcastle United are well placed to sign 22-year-old France midfielder Khephren Thuram from Nice, who will be open to bids of £60m this summer. (Football Insider, external)

Newcastle United have had Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, and 25-year-old Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara, who both play for RB Leipzig, watched by scouts a number of times this season. (Sky Sport Germany, external)

Harvey Barnes could follow fellow England midfielder James Maddison by leaving Leicester City this summer, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa thought to be tracking the 25-year-old. (Mail, external)

