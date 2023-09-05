Donny van de Beek has been left out of Manchester United's Champions League squad.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact at United since his move from Ajax, where he played under United boss Erik ten Hag, for an initial 39 million euros (£34.1m) in 2020.

The midfielder made just 10 appearances last season, going onto spend time on loan with Everton, and has yet to feature in a matchday squad this campaign.

There have been reports linking Van de Beek with a move to Turkey, where the transfer window is still open.

"It's also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else," Ten Hag said of absent duo Van de Beek and Brandon Williams - who has since joined Ipswich on loan - after last month's loss to Tottenham.

"But when they are here, they always do their best and they do every training, Brandon, Donny, I am pleased with their performance and also pleased with their performance in pre-season.

"Brandon, Donny, and some more did a very good pre-season."

Jadon Sancho was named despite claiming to have been made a "scapegoat" as he denied Ten Hag's suggestion he has been underperforming in training.