Trying to get a point 'the wrong thing' for Killie, says McInnes

Derek McInnes has pledged Kilmarnock will go for the win in their nail-biting home meeting with Ross County on Sunday where a draw will ensure the Rugby Park side's survival.

Killie head into the final day three points clear of County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot but have a superior goal difference.

“It's set up nicely for both teams," said manager McInnes. "We’ve got to be mindful and sure of ourselves that going in with that mindset of just trying to get a point is the wrong thing.

“Clearly we can just sit and hope Ross County don’t beat us. We’ve got to meet fire with fire.

“Ross County will come down and see it as a real opportunity, as we do, and we need to go and try and win the game and bring a performance similar to the other night [at Tannadice].

"We've up against a team who have everything to play for as well and we're mindful of that.

"The only advantage of we have of needing a point is later in the game or if we get in front. It is folly for me and my players to think we just need a point.

“We must expect Ross County to come to win the game and we have to expect that from ourselves. We have to play with the intention to win rather than sit back. Any time you just hope to win, you don’t."