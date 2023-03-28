D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

In last week’s Tuesday talking point, I mentioned the transformation in the short-term that an Aston Villa win at Stamford Bridge this weekend could provide the club this season.

Immediate expectations and possibilities would certainly be tweaked, but what are the longer-term big-picture aspirations of the club?

For the owners, the aim is ultimately Champions League football. The cartel-like hold on the four qualifying spots by the usual suspects is hard to break, but Leicester City’s participation in the 2016-17 season still beams bright as a beacon of possibility.

While Newcastle United’s new abundant wealth complicates the picture in the future, Villa won’t necessarily have to win the Premier League, as in the Foxes' case. They will, though, need the perfect storm of having a number of the top-six teams in transition, while they themselves have an element of surprise from suddenly having a fully-formed, spirited and talented team that is particularly capable of winning regularly away from home.

Looking at Villa’s form under Emery, since he joined the club on 1 November 2022, they have amassed the same points as Liverpool, while bettering the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle. Look at Villa’s away record during this period and it’s the third best in the league.

It’s early days yet, but dare I say that Emery is already building tangible foundations for such lofty future ambition.