Celtic v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has become the first player to score 20+ goals in single Scottish Premiership season since Odsonne Edouard in 2019-20 (22). The Japan international has an even split of goals scored at home and away from home in the league this term (10 each), making him the first player to score 10+ goals both home and away in a single Premiership season since Scott Sinclair in 2016-17 (10 home, 11 away).

Hibs have picked up as many points in their last four away league games (10 – W3 D1 L0) as they had in their previous 17 such outings (W3 D1 L13).

Celtic are looking to win each of their first 15 home matches of a league season for just a second time in the club’s history, after doing so in 2001-02 under Martin O'Neill (first 18).