Adam Sadler has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the caretaker manager's news conference:

He and Mike Stowell will definitely be in charge for the match: “The situation remains as it was. There’s no update.”

He appreciates their role as interim head coaches: “Mike and I have been at this club for a long time. We know these players and they know us. It’s about remaining positive. They’re a talented group of players and we need to give them our support.”

There are no new injury concerns but Youri Tielemans remains out: “Jonny Evans has trained with the group today, which is great. We expect Youri to be back with the group next Tuesday to take some part in that.”

On the importance of this game: “We have to stay in the moment. We’re not looking any further than Saturday – that’s our full focus. It’s a massive game we understand but there’s no difference to Tuesday night.”

He sees parallels with Bournemouth: "They are is in a similar place to ourselves. You can see a clear identity and play on the front foot. We have to be ready. It potentially is a fantastic fixture.”

