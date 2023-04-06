Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has more Premier League goals than any other player (11). Indeed, it’s more than three teams have managed in that time – Crystal Palace (9), Bournemouth (9) and Southampton (10).

Across Europe’s top-five leagues in all competitions, only Erling Haaland (42) and Kylian Mbappe (31) have scored more goals this season than Man Rashford (28).

In all competitions, Rashford has scored 19 goals at Old Trafford this season for United, the most by a Red Devils player on home soil since 2011-12 (Wayne Rooney, also 19 goals).