Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Leicester and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

Ben: Terrible performance again from us. It was like we didn’t care about this game at all. The task to keep Leicester in the Premier League is impossible. We are not as good as Burnley and probably not as good as the likes of Preston and West Brom. Tough time to be a Leicester fan.

Peter: Utterly clueless. The chants and boos from the fans at full time summed things up perfectly. For a team that was progressively worse under Brendan Rodgers, why did we play the same way without him? It took until the 60th minute for us to seriously test Bournemouth and chances were few and far between. We're going down and Jesse Marsch isn't the solution.

Roy: One of the worst performances at home this season, if not since we came back into the Premier League in 2014. We lacked any spirit or fight, we need to get a manager in as soon as possible to give us even a slight fighting chance of Premier League survival.

Liz: Keep fighting Foxes, your goal difference is one of the best in the bottom nine and that shows you are in the right league and don't deserve to go down. You have to keep your heads up and fight to the end, you can do this!

Bournemouth fans

Alice: I think we played really well and created some excellent chances. Just a shame that we cannot convert a lot of them otherwise we could’ve been 3-0 or 4-0 up.

Charlie: Gritty, determined performance, but too many calamitous defensive periods where, having won the ball, we gave it straight to the opposition. Solanke has forgotten how to attack the goal but he’s great in defence. MOTM Neto closely followed by Billing.

Steve: A well-deserved win for the Cherries. The first 65 minutes we were on fire, yet still spurned quite a few chances. This was mainly due to individual errors and poor options in Leicester's box. Gary O’Neil’s choice of substitutes is still baffling as he learns how to perform a managerial role in the Premier League.

Barney: The first time I’ve actually enjoyed us play. We were threatening, well-prepped and we were actually the better side. A few players had their best games yet, including Billing and Dom Solanke. Due to this game I think that we have the potential to stay up.